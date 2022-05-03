NY mayor offers to help Jamaica stem flow of guns and drugs

Mayor of New York Eric Adams has offered to partner with Jamaica to stem the flow of guns and drugs that continue to create mayhem both in the city of New York and in the island nation.

“As mayor of the great City of New York, which is home to almost a million Jamaicans, I am concerned about the flow of guns and ammunition as well as drugs from New York City to Jamaica and the impact that it is having on the country as it relates to loss of life,” said Adams.

“Some of the guns that are causing deaths in Jamaica are the same that are manufactured here in the United States and are shipped to Jamaica and the region which are also causing the same deaths in my city,” he continued.

Adams was addressing Sunday night's New York launch of Jamaica 60 independence celebrations in Jamaica, Queens at the Hyatt Regency JFK Resort World Casino.

He told the over 300 Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica headed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that “we will partner with your government Mr Prime Minister, together, to be responsible for changing the culture of the flow of guns and drugs that is destroying the public safety of both our countries in a real way.”

He said it was clear that New York City was what he called the heart and soul of the Jamaican Diaspora as it boasted the largest Jamaican population in America.

Adams spoke of the unbelievable contribution of the Jamaican Diaspora to the city, which New York cannot ignore or do without.

“As mayor, I want to thank the Jamaicans for their contribution at every level of commerce, public safety, health, innovation and education. And having the Jamaicans here, is a signal that we are going to strengthen those bonds that exist between us and look at the areas of education, expanding trade and increasing business between the City of New York and Jamaica,” Adams concluded.

In launching the Jamaica 60 Independence anniversary in New York, Holness called for Jamaicans at home and abroad to come together to make Jamaica the greatest country on earth.

“The Government will be bringing together all our Jamaicans so that we can look at what we have achieved over the past 60 years and have Jamaicans recommit themselves to make Jamaica advance towards economic independence as we go forward.”

“It is right that as we celebrate 60-years we take stock of ourselves as to how we have administered our affairs and to assess our stewardship,” Holness said.

He pointed out that Jamaicans should use the time leading up to the anniversary of its 60th year of independence to reflect on the country's achievements and shortcomings.

The launch was also addressed by United States Senate Majority Leader Senator Charles Schumer of New York, Minister of Sports and Culture Olivia Grange and Jamaica's Consul General to New York Alison Wilson.

