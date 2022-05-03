PAJ bemoans impact of downsizing by media entities

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) says it wants to see more opportunities for journalists amid changes brought on by the pandemic and the increasing shift to digital.

Today is being marked as World Press Freedom Day and is being celebrated under the theme “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

The PAJ says the theme is quite apposite in light of the fact that journalists are struggling to cope in an environment where media houses are increasingly making the decision to downsize their workforce in this digital age.

"Since the pandemic, some newsrooms have taken on a slim line appearance with media bosses quick to cast this move to cut jobs and reduce posts as them streamlining the business in tough times."

It says since the start of the pandemic, some of its members have lost their jobs and have been replaced with one human, an Internet connection, and multiple mobile computing devices.

Some colleagues, who are on the photography and videography side of the business, have lost their stable jobs. These persons are rarely spoken about, the association noted.

For the sake of survival they are forced into freelancing arrangements that lack the health insurance and other benefits that are mandatory in a full-time job, it added.

“The PAJ acknowledges that media entities are no different from other businesses. They must innovate or die. But so many businesses across myriad sectors in this digital age are keeping people at the centre of their adaptation.

“It is a principle the PAJ wants local media entities to adopt.”

The PAJ believes that the media entities should first think of how they can train their staff to deliver the innovations necessary to keep their businesses alive.

“In this digital age, that course of action must be taken before the entity harbours any thought of laying siege to the livelihoods of journalists and the vocation of journalism through the use of that most unimaginative and 'blunt force' of tool called downsizing.”

