Students injured in fight at Hopewell High

The police were called to Hopewell High School in Hanover today to restore calm after rival students faced off resulting in three being injured.

It is reported that three male students, who are from St James, were spray painting the word “Sparta” on a wall when they were confronted by a group of other male students, who are from Hanover.

The St James students are said to be related to incarcerated dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta.

Stones and weapons were drawn in the confrontation and a fight broke out.

Three students were injured in the incident.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The police were alerted and a team was dispatched.

Some of the students who were involved in the fight fled the compound before the arrival of the police.

It is reported that those students made threats before leaving.

School administrators ended classes early in the interest of safety.

The police are maintaining a presence in the area surrounding the school.

- Hopeton Bucknor

