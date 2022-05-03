Teacher and engineer want to live in BC

Dear Miss Powell,

My husband and I are interested in living in British Columbia (BC). We have cousins and relatives living there and they tell us that BC is better than being in Ontario where there is too much competition. My husband is a computer engineer and I am an early childhood teacher. We also have friends that are interested. What are the occupations that are being selected by the province? What are our chances of being selected to live in BC?

– KR

Dear KR

You and your husband are currently working in two in-demand occupations. Computer engineers and early childhood educators are on the list of in-demand occupation for British Columbia. In fact, BC is one of the popular provinces that international applicants gravitate towards because of their generous Provincial Nomination Programme.

Under the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP), each year, qualified individuals are nominated for permanent residence. By doing so, applicants are usually awarded 600 points under the Express Entry System which increases their chance of being granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence by Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada.

When an individual applies, the province requires a clear intention to reside in BC and contribute to the growth and development of the province. Applicants must qualify under one of the categories that are open. Usually, applicants qualify under the Skilled Immigration or the Entrepreneur Immigration category. The Skilled Immigration stream is intended for workers and international graduates with skills, experience and qualifications which are in high demand in BC. The list of in-demand jobs changes annually, and so you must check the latest list to be found on the province’s website.

BC PNP TECH OCCUPATION

The province has provided a list of occupations that they will be reviewing, based on the demand of BC employers. Foreign workers and international students who fall within the in-demand category of workers are given the opportunity to become permanent residents, help grow the economy and build a successful life in the province.

Some of the more popular occupations that are selected are computer programmers and interactive media developers, network technicians, web designers and developers, electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians, electronic service technicians, industrial instrument technicians and mechanics, information systems testing technicians, telecommunications managers, computer and information systems manager, engineers (civil, electrical, mechanical, software, computer, chemical and electronics), graphic designers and broadcasting technicians.

Under this programme, applicants will be provided with a pathway to permanent residence that does not require an employer to provide a labour market impact assessment report. Additionally, each applicant will get a work permit support letter permitting applicants to apply for a work permit while their application for permanent residence is being processed.

HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

There is a need for healthcare professionals in most provinces in Canada. Workers such as physicians, registered nurses, midwives, dentists, dental assistants, practical nurses, healthcare managers, social and community workers, social workers, dietitians, physiotherapists, veterinarians, pharmacists, chiropractors, laboratory technicians and other healthcare workers who qualify, stand a chance of receiving a provincial nomination to receive permanent residence. Early childhood educators are a special category that is also listed as being in demand in the province.

All the skilled immigration categories, except the international post-graduate category are employer driven, so most prospective applicants must have a job offer from a legitimate BC employer to qualify.

ENTREPRENEUR IMMIGRATION

The Entrepreneur Immigration stream is for experienced entrepreneurs who intend to invest in and actively manage an eligible business in the province of BC. The focus is on ensuring that the business supports or stimulates innovation and economic growth for the province. An exploratory visit to the province is required.

There are several factors that determine your chances of being selected, such as your age, language skills and your admissibility to Canada. If you, other family members or friends are looking for immigration opportunities in BC and other provinces, I recommend that you contact a Canadian immigration lawyer to provide you with additional information, based on your background and qualifications.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public.