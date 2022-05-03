Transferring a UK visa to a new passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I have a UK visa and I am applying for a new passport. I would like to know if I will be able to transfer the visa to my new passport.

– LQ

Dear LQ,

Persons might need to transfer or replace a visa if either their passports have expired or their name or personal details have changed.

IF THE PASSPORT HAS EXPIRED

What persons need to do will depend on if they use the visa to:

• Travel to and from the United Kingdom;

• Prove your right to work in the United Kingdom.

TRAVEL TO AND FROM THE UK

Persons can use the valid visa in their expired passport when they are travelling to and from the UK. They will need to travel with the expired and new passports.

Please note that persons can also choose to either replace their visa with a biometric residence permit if they are in the United Kingdom. The cost will depend on the visa status.

Alternatively, persons can request to transfer their visa to a new passport online if they are outside the United Kingdom. The cost for this is £154.

PROVE YOUR RIGHT TO WORK IN THE UK

Persons should be aware that they cannot use a valid visa in their expired passport to prove they have the right to work in the United Kingdom. Those persons must replace the visa with a biometric residence permit.

IF NAME OR PERSONAL DETAILS HAVE CHANGED

Persons must replace their visa with a biometric residence permit if their overall stay in the UK is longer than six months and any of the following details change:

• Name;

• Nationality;

• Facial appearance;

• Date of birth;

• The sex listed in their passport.

Persons will usually need to show that their passport has the added details when they apply for a visa. They do not need to do this if they have changed their name because they:

• Are a victim of crime, for example, domestic violence;

• Are a witness to a crime;

• Have changed gender (and the law in their country of origin does not recognise or permit a change in name or marker of gender or sex);

• Are a dual national and cannot change the name on their non-British passport;

• Are a recognised refugee, stateless person, or are subject to humanitarian protection, and are unable to approach their national authorities.

Persons should contact UK Visas and Immigration if their passport does not have the added details. If not, their application may be refused.

Please note that persons do not need to get a biometric residence permit or report any changes if their stay in the United Kingdom is less than six months.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com