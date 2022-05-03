Tufton taps King to lead review of healthcare financing in Jamaica

Economist and Executive Director of Caribbean Policy Research Institute, Dr Damien King, has been appointed by Heath and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to conduct a review of healthcare financing in Jamaica.

The health minister announced that King will lead the national discussion on the current challenges the country faces with funding health, and the implications for poverty and the economic and social advancement of Jamaicans.

In his Sectoral Debate presentation Tuesday afternoon, Tufton said the review will help Jamaicans to have a greater understanding of the challenges of health care financing and implications for individuals.

He said as part of his task, King will consult with local and multilateral stakeholders to explore health financing options and to assist in the advocacy that is necessary to ensure a more sustainable health financing model.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.