Update | Police identify man killed along Studio One Boulevard

The police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed along Studio One Boulevard in Cross Roads, St Andrew, this morning.

Marvin Shirley, 37, otherwise called 'Fleary', from an address in the area, was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants, said a statement this evening from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

According to the police, about 6:50 a.m. Shirley, who was in a motor car, was seen running from the vehicle.

Two men reportedly alighted from the car and fired several shots at Shirley before escaping.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.