World Press Freedom Day: Media Association bemoans COVID-19 hit on revenue

This World Press Freedom Day, the Media Association of Jamaica Limited (MAJL) recognises the continued fight against issues which have the potential of creating a void where credible information for the public should naturally reside and be protected.

Since 2020, Jamaica has been coping with the significant threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, with media houses scrambling to make the necessary adjustments to survive with depressed revenue associated with constrained social and economic activity exacerbated by increased payment delinquency. Some tough business decisions continue to be made as no media house operating in Jamaica will emerge from this period unscathed.

A significant global thrust during this time was an acceleration of digital transformation which saw a marked shift in consumer behaviour towards remote work environments, fuelled by Internet connectivity and increased confidence operating digitally, which reflected in increased digital consumption of news and information.

MAJL Chairman Christopher Barnes remarked, “The big search and social media companies, the ‘hyperscalers’, who hold dominant positions in the market for digital advertising, were the major beneficiaries of this shift, while the traditional media, even those with digital models, faced with the curtailment of traditional revenue, suffered. Although we are slowly recovering, we remain under siege from this digital threat.”

In these two years, however, there have been some green shoots in other jurisdictions such as Australia, Europe, Canada and the US where legislative change is either in place or underway, giving media houses collective bargaining rights to negotiate with the hyperscalers for compensation for use of news content.

“This is breakthrough development in that it is acknowledgement by governments of the significant investment media houses put into their content but, more importantly, acknowledgement of the importance of a healthy local press to their society. The organisation applauds the pioneering work of its peers in those countries, for charting another path to future sustainability and independence, which is the bedrock for a free press,” Barnes said.

In Jamaica, the MAJL has begun its journey for similar legislative treatment, in joining local and regional lobbies having put positions to government ministers as well as the head of CARICOM.

The MAJL continues to monitor developments with the Data Protection Act where it remains concerned about how its application will impact journalists’ work in Jamaica, and also presses for the long-awaited update to the Access to Information Act which is back on the legislative agenda.

The MAJL expresses gratitude that it has not had to report violence or threats against Jamaican journalists during the year, but empathises with its colleagues globally who pay the price for the truth with their lives.