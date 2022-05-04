Accused gunwoman being threatened, court told

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Parish Court has issued a directive that no further media reports be carried on the case of accused St James gunwoman Sudeen Hylton and her co-accused Ceon Knight, who are charged with the 2021 murder of Richard ‘Jimmy’ Baker.

Presiding Parish Judge Sasha Ashley issued the order on Tuesday after a request from Hylton’s attorney, Michael Hemmings, who expressed concerns for his client’s safety.

“I wish for this matter not to be reported in the media due to the sensitive nature of the matter. Since the last publication of the case, there have been threats made against her life,” Hemmings told the court.

“The media representative has heard it (the request), so, please,” Judge Ashley replied briefly, simultaneously addressing the court and the media personnel.

As a result, no further updates into the progression of the matter will be published.

Concerns had previously been raised about Hylton’s safety following an attack on her by gunmen on December 9, 2021, while she was reporting at a police station in western Jamaica.

The allegations are that on August 12, 2021, the now-deceased Baker was driving along the Salt Spring main road in St James, when he stopped to carry out checks on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car reportedly drove up and the occupants opened fire, hitting him multiple times before speeding off.

Baker managed to drive away from the scene and reported the incident to a police patrol unit he came upon. He was assisted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Acting on Baker’s information, the police reportedly pursued the attackers and caught up with the vehicle believed to have been used in the attack in Sam Sharpe Square.

Hylton, who was inside the vehicle, was arrested and later charged.

Subsequent police investigations led to Knight also being arrested and charged.

