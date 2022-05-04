Administrator General's Department closes 425 intestate cases - Chuck

The Administrator General's Department (AGD), over the last year, closed 425 cases that involved persons who died without leaving a will.

The AGD manages the estates of Jamaicans who die intestate and where minor children are involved.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck made the announcement while making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

He said the cases were closed after assets were transferred to beneficiaries during the 2021/2022 fiscal year that ended on March 31.

Meanwhile, Chuck said over the last 10 years, the AGD closed 5,600 cases while a total of 3,470 new cases were taken on. This resulted in a net reduction of 2,130 cases.

More than 4,000 backlog cases were included in the closures.

Chuck said a team of specialist attorneys was developed over the last two years to tackle the backlog cases.

The Justice Minister said the AGD's Trust and Estate Management System has digitised 99 per cent of the estate files making them accessible to multiple users and facilitating remote and real-time access.

In 2016, the AGD revealed that it was presiding over $12 billion in assets and cash left by persons who died without a will.

