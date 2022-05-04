Businessman linked to $600-million narco bust charged with multiple offences

The businessman, whose arrest led cops to a US$3.8-million stash of cash, has been charged with several drug-related crimes, according to police sources.

Oral Johnson, 43, of Garden district in Westmoreland, was reportedly charged yesterday with possession of, dealing in, taking steps to export and trafficking cocaine.

The charges were laid after he was interviewed by detectives in the presence of his attorneys.

A spokesperson for the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporation Communications Unit said they could not immediately confirm the development.

Johnson was taken into custody on April 26 after 24 pounds of cocaine was allegedly found in a car he was driving in Coral Gardens, in Montego Bay, St James.

The drug seizure led cops to a house in the same community where US$3.8 and CA$30,000 or a total of J$592 million were seized.

A female bartender was also arrested after she was allegedly held with a quantity of ganja during a secondary operation in St Elizabeth.

- Livern Barrett

