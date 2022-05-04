Clansman Gang Trial | Consultant reveals unwillingness to provide data in gang case

A consultant with telecoms company Digicel this morning testified that he was reluctant to provide the police with information that was being sought in the Clansman-One Don Gang investigations.

The independent risk and fraud consultant told the court that he was assigned the task due to the unavailability and unwillingness of other personnel.

He acknowledged that he too was reluctant to undertake the task.

Weeks after the trial had started last year, the prosecution disclosed that it was having challenges in getting the call data records and cell site details linked to recorded conversations and several confiscated handsets in the case against the 33 alleged members of the Clansman Gang from the island's two service providers.

Shortly after, Flow sent over its document.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Following that, the registrar was ordered by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to subpoena Digicel to comply.

But, the company quickly sent word that it was sending over its package from overseas before the subpoena was issued.

According to the consultant, he was contacted some time in December last year to prepare a statement and extract the relevant data.

"Initially, I was reluctant but after several discussions I agreed," he shared.

The witness said he then travelled to Jamaica and was provided secured access to the company's database and that he extracted the data and downloaded it on two thumb drives and submitted them along with his statement.

According to him, the database can only be accessed by approved personnel and he would not be able to modify the data.

He also indicated that he would have been able to detect if there were any errors with the system during the extraction process, noting that none were found.

The witness, who has completed his evidence, was not asked to provide any details about the information he extracted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.