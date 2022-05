Former Mayor of Montego Bay Cecil Donaldson Sr has died.

He passed away today.

Donaldson was an instrumental figure in the development of Montego Bay.

More to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.