Among the exhibitors at last Friday’s monthly Farmers’ Market, hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society at the playing field of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Hope Gardens head office, were Sherrell Dunn-Rowe and her mom, Gloria Dunn Sweenie, showcasing a range of soaps, neem oil and lotion.

While the oil and lotion were stand-alone products, the neem oil was the essential ingredient in all three variations of the soaps – neem and aloe vera; neem, aloe vera and turmeric; and neem, aloe vera and shea butter. In fact, the business started with neem oil based on a vision, Dunn-Rowe explained.

“This oil was my first creation. God gave it to me in a dream and I woke up and I made it,” she told The Gleaner, and she has not looked back since, having added the lotion and soaps, each with different specific healing benefits.

According to the Google search, the leaf extract of the neem plant is used to reduce tooth plaque and to treat lice. Neem contains chemicals that might help reduce blood sugar levels, heal ulcers in the digestive tract, prevent pregnancy, kill bacteria, and prevent plaque from forming in the mouth.

The businesswoman touted the soap with aloe vera as the fastest seller, with adolescents who have trouble with acne being the main users.

“This is ideal for persons who have blackheads, whiteheads, eczema and fungus on their skin. Just use the soap on your face and it clears up blotches. Now the shea butter is known for its healing properties and skincare benefits, so you get that beautiful finish to your skin. Turmeric now, we know it is good for the circulation and detoxing. We think about the different organs – the heart, the liver, all of those, it cleans out your system so that is why we have created these three soaps, so that they give you three different effects,” she disclosed.

Even as she promoted the benefits of the different ingredients used in the products, it was the oil which seemed to have even much more appeal, especially for women wearing braids or weave.

“You see women always a knock their head? If they just apply a little of this, the itching will go away. If you have pain, you rub it on the area and it gives you relief. So it is a multifaceted product, and the dried lives, we have it for you to make your tea.”

Dunn-Rowe disclosed that while she has not yet achieved wide-scale distribution, her products are available at Fontana and Lee’s pharmacies, Carbys and Craft Cottage, among other niche outlets.

To inquire or place your orders for Aunty Sherrell’s Neem Oil, please call 876-548-5487.

