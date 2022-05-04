Gun attack in MoBay leaves one dead, three hospitalised

Four persons were shot, one fatally, in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday night.

The police have identified the deceased by the alias 'Qwenga', who is from Rockford in Kingston.

Reports from the Barnett Street police are that shortly after 10:00 pm, a group of male vendors, who operate in the vicinity of the Stand Street and Lower Market Street intersection, were at their stalls when a gunman pounced on them.

The gunman opened fire hitting three of the vendors.

A female passer-by who was fleeing on foot was also shot.

She was shot in the stomach.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the injured persons were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where one vendor was pronounced dead and the other victims admitted in serious condition.

An investigation has been launched into the shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

