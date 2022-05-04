Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk for Florida this Saturday

The third annual Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk will take place in Florida this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit health clinics in Jamaica under the Adopt-A-Clinic (AAC) programme.

So far, four clinics have been adopted in rural areas across the island from the proceeds of the initiative.

The 5K run/walk will be held at the Miramar Regional Park, Miramar, Florida, starting at 7:30 a.m.

This year, the 5K run/walk has expanded and will be held simultaneously in five cities across the southern region of the United States. The participating cities are Atlanta in Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and Orlando, Florida.

Billed as the Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk, the event was initiated by Jamaica’s consul general to Miami, Oliver Mair, and is intended to raise awareness and engage in healthy lifestyles in everyday living in the diaspora.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The event has continued to garner positive responses from the community as this year, registration numbers have already exceeded last year’s count of 685 and it’s still climbing.

Mair is urging persons to join the event as registration is still open at www.jamaicahi5krun.com.

“You can join us by running, walking or even making a donation to the cause,” he said. “It’s a great experience of giving back as we stay healthy.”

The annual Hi-5K was launched in October 2019 by Mair. This followed the effort of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ initiative, Jamaica Moves, officially launched in April 2017 by portfolio minister, Dr Christopher Tufton.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness developed Jamaica Moves to equip the community with the knowledge and information to live a healthier life. Mair had taken the challenge one step further across the diaspora, as he has engaged nationals to also become more active in promoting healthier lifestyles in the diaspora and at home.

Mair praised the community associations, churches, educational institutions, corporations and individuals for their active involvement in participating in the initiative through physical participation, sponsorship and donations, all contributing to the success of the event annually.

The consul general has even developed a weekly training group free of charge to residents across the surrounding communities. This has now been formalised with a coach, Jamaican sprinter Daniel England, who has generously given his time to helping persons stay healthy.

Other persons have contributed with all kinds of supporting regimen to healthy lifestyles. There have been health tips to eating, dance programmes, yoga classes, boot camps, name it and it has become a part of the weekly efforts.

Mair continues to engage the diaspora in projects benefiting primary healthcare in Jamaica. Proceeds from the annual registration continue to support the AAC programme of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica.

The Adopt-A-Clinic programme plays a critical role in improving the provision and access to primary healthcare in Jamaica. Under the AAC programme, a three-year memorandum of understanding is established between the ministry and the adopting agent. The adopted clinic benefits from a variety of donations, including a set financial obligation, mission trips and support teams from the benefactor.

Several clinics have already been adopted by the diaspora, including the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Programme. While formal adoptions have not yet been established, several charitable groups like the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida and the Kiwanis Club have done annual mission trips to support the adoption programme.

The Hi-5K event was not only geared to improve physical lifestyles, but also had a plethora of family fun activities and community participation, including the awards ceremony, competitions, promotional activities by sponsors, health workshops and screenings, brunch serving and entertainment.

Among the sponsors for this year’s event are Memorial Hospital in Florida, Spirit Airlines, Jamaica Tourist Board, Jamaica National, Victoria Mutual, GraceKennedy, Dukunoo Restaurant and JAMEX Radio.

editorial@gleanerjm.com