Lancet to Mitchell Town roadway in Clarendon closed due to collapsed culvert

The main road from Lancet Hall to Mitchell Town in Clarendon has been closed due to a collapsed culvert.

The corridor has been closed in the vicinity of Da Costa.

The road was closed on Tuesday by the National Works Agency (NWA) in order to carry out emergency repairs.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the project is to commence immediately and is expected to last for six weeks.

A new culvert is to be installed along with some protective works.

Motorists travelling from Rocky Point to Mitchell Town are being advised to use the detour route through Lionel Town through Dawkins Pen and Salt River.

The reverse obtains for motorists wishing to travel to Rocky Point, Alley, Race Course and surrounding communities.

Motorists are being advised to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

