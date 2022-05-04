Man on bail charged for Harbour Drive shooting

A man on bail for a gun offence has been charged in connection with last month's shooting of a man on Harbour Drive, Kingston 17.

Forty-one-year-old Kevin Scott, otherwise called 'Bads', a labourer of Franklyn Avenue in Kingston 16, has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition in relation to an incident on Saturday, April 23.

Reports from the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch are that about 8:20 p.m., the complainant was walking along Harbour Drive in Kingston 17 when a motor car stopped beside him.

Scott and another man exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him.

The complainant managed to escape and was assisted to hospital by the police where he was admitted in serious condition.

Scott was arrested when he reported to the Bull Bay Police Station on condition of bail for a previous charge of illegal possession of firearm.

He was charged in relation to the Harbour Drive shooting on Tuesday, May 3.

His court date is not yet finalised.

