Man charged for fatal Holland Bamboo crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to Sunday's fatal three-vehicle crash on the Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth.

He is 32-year-old Karel Biggs, a labourer of a Kingston 3 address.

The police report that about 12:20 p.m., Biggs, who was driving a Suzuki Swift motor car, allegedly overtook a line of traffic.

He reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided in the rear of a parked BMW, forcing it to collide with a Toyota Axio, which was also parked along the roadway.

Five people, including two children, received injuries and were taken to hospital where one woman was pronounced dead.

Biggs was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday, June 13.

