Millions raked in from marriage licences - Justice Minister

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the Government pulled in $34.5 million in revenues from marriage licences in the 2021/22 financial year that ended on March 31.

Chuck was speaking this afternoon in the House of Representatives where he made his Sectoral Debate contribution.

The ministry processed 8,630 applications of which 3,490 were applications submitted by hotels for the 12-month period under review,

The balance of 5,140 applications came from walk-in customers.

Chuck gave the assurance that once applications are made at the ministry on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, the marriage licences are granted in 24 hours.

