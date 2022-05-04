NWA moving to address road condition concerns in St Thomas

Shanna Kaye Monteith, Gleaner Writer

Motorists in eastern St Thomas are breathing a sigh of relief with news that a significant portion of the road in the area will be paved by summer.

The information was shared at a meeting involving representatives of the National Works Agency (NWA) China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and stakeholders on Tuesday in Morant Bay.

The meeting followed an outcry from taxi operators who recently withdrew their services in protest over what they described as unacceptable road conditions across the parish.

The transport operators argued that contractors on the ongoing Southern Coastal Highway Project have dug up various sections of the main thoroughfare, leaving areas in a deplorable state.

Speaking to stakeholders, NWA Communications Manager Stephen Shaw shared that motorists can expect a significant improvement over the next few months.

“I am here based on discussions we had with stakeholders here in Morant Bay in relation to the work that is taking place in the space especially the project from Morant Bay to Prospect. The challenge is about the quality of the road. We are making significant inroads in improving the situation on the ground and we have started paving activities between Prospect and Retreat,” he said.

He noted that 2.4 kilometres of roadway have already been paved from Prospect to Retreat.

In addition, Shaw noted that pipelines are being laid, that testing activities are ongoing, and that works are being done in increments to eliminate the bad patches along the main thoroughfare.

Shaw also revealed that there have been some setbacks with the paving activities due to mechanical problems.

However, he assured that another machine will be made available to continue the work in short order.

Meanwhile, CHEC representatives indicated that motorists and other road users can expect the requested additional signage, lighting and barriers needed to ensure their safety as works continue.

President of the Eastern Taxi Association, Kirk Brown, who was also at the meeting, gave his nod of approval.

“I'm satisfied with what was said because of the information that was shared. I notice from last week that they have shown improvement in the work because they are grading, marling and pressing the road and with what I'm hearing now, we can expect more to be done as soon as summer… that's good news for us.”

