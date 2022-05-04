Police name person of interest in $600-million Montego Bay narco bust, confirm charges against businessman

The St James police have named Presley Bingham otherwise called 'Pressa' as a person of interest in the J$600 million cash and drugs seizure in the parish last week.

Bingham is of a Torado Drive address in St James.

He's being urged to immediately report to the Narcotics Division at 230 Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, to facilitate the investigations.

The police released the name in a statement this evening.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force also confirmed earlier Gleaner reports that Oral Johnson, the businessman, whose arrest led cops to the massive drugs and cash seizure, was charged with possession of, dealing in, taking steps to export and trafficking cocaine.

He was detained on April 26 on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after 24 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $82.5 million was allegedly found in a car he was driving in the Coral Gardens area.

Johnson is from Garden District in Westmoreland.

The charges were laid after he was interviewed by detectives in the presence of his attorneys.

The cocaine seizure led cops to a house reportedly owned and occupied by Bingham in the Coral Gardens, where US$3.8 and CA$30,000 or a total of J$592 million, and additional cocaine were seized.

A female bartender was also arrested after she was allegedly held with a quantity of ganja during a secondary operation in St Elizabeth.

