St Catherine con artiste repays $60,000 in visa scam

A St Catherine woman who collected $60,000 from another under the guise that she is a visa agent was given a stern warning in court on Tuesday after making restitution.

Sashauna Linton, 28, unemployed of Spanish Town, was charged with larceny by trick.

When Linton appeared before parish judge Nicole Kellier, no further evidence was ordered in the matter.

Kellier told Linton that despite paying back the money, what she did was a wicked act and that she should be ashamed.

The complainant was told that she was naive as there is no embassy in St Catherine and that these entities do not have agents who collect sums on their behalf.

The court heard that on April 24 the complainant approached Linton at her workplace in Spanish Town.

The complainant was convinced by Linton that she could secure an American visa for her, but that this requires $60,000 for her services.

After collecting the money, she failed to secure the document and requests to return to money were not honoured.

A report was made to the police and an investigation resulted in Linton being charged.

- Rasbert Turner

