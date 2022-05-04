World Bank's partnerships boss for two-day visit to Jamaica

The World Bank's managing director for development policy and partnerships, Mari Pangestu, is due in Jamaica today for a two-day visit.

It will be her first trip to Jamaica and Caribbean region since taking up the post in March 2020.

Pangestu will have meetings with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, civil society organisations, private sector leaders, and participate in a forum at The University of the West Indies.

On Friday, Pangestu, International Finance Corporation Director for Latin America and Caribbean, Martin Spicer, and Dr Clarke will launch Jamaica's Country Private Sector Diagnostic.

The diagnostic includes an assessment of the state of Jamaica's private sector and recommendations of reforms and policy actions to mobilise private investment to tackle development challenges.

“I am delighted to visit Jamaica to learn more about the country's progress in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, building climate resilience and other priorities to help the poor during a time of crisis,” said Pangestu in a statement released by the multilateral agency today.

“The World Bank Group and Jamaica have enjoyed a strong partnership for almost 60 years. I look forward to reinforcing our support for the government's long-term development goals, including through engagements with the private sector.”

Pangestu, a former Indonesia trade and tourism minister, oversees the World Bank's research and data group, the Global Practice groups, and external and corporate relations.

The World Bank currently funds seven projects in Jamaica worth US$173 million.

