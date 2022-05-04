Young JP realises childhood dream

WESTERN BUREAU:

PASSIONATE AND ambitious 24-year-old Roshe McKenzie recently became the youngest justice of the peace (JP) to be commissioned for the parish of St James, during the ceremony held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Thursday, April 21.

The young woman, who was one of 48 new JPs to be commissioned, believes the writing had always been on the wall to indicate that she would one day hold that position, with many signs to that effect over previous years.

An elated McKenzie told The Gleaner: “I have more room to give service to the wider public, so much more I can do and so much in me. Giving me the green light with such an opportunity, I have to give a big up to the governor general who once said young people are the blueprint of sustainable development. I also want to credit the minister of justice, the custos and advisory team for seeing the light in young people like me.”

As early as age five, McKenzie practised writing her signature on a piece of cardboard and knew she would some day be involved in signing documents for people.

While attending The University of the West Indies, Mona, in 2019, McKenzie said that her friends and family would constantly encourage her to apply for the JP position because of her personality and love for service.

“I gave in to what they were saying, printed the form but didn’t sign it. I prayed to God and said if this is my calling, I want every licence plate number on this day to have ‘JP’ at the end. I kid you not, I was in traffic and every vehicle had ‘JP’ at the end,” she said with disbelief.

“I was watching a video and someone scribbled their signature on a rock and it said JP, and then the next day the custos of St James was doing a prayer for the prime minister so I said ‘no sah, God this is it,” she added, as the callings were everywhere.

WASN’T ALWAYS EASY

Growing up, McKenzie lived with both parents, but her childhood was not always easy.

“My father told me I was dunce, unbecoming and would have three children by 18. The funny thing is, the only three children I have are my many CXCs, CAPE subjects and a bachelor’s degree,” she recalled.

“My mother was my driving force. In grade seven, she told me to go and be the light when I attended Green Pond, a non-traditional high school my father disapproved of. He wanted me to attend Montego Bay High and I believe that is why he ostracised me, but this school kept pushing me into leadership and service,” McKenzie added.

Being a newly commissioned justice of the peace, McKenzie is anxious to get the ball rolling.

“It is an honour especially because the narrative for so long has been that it is just for older people. I am in awe of this and I don’t think it has soaked in yet. I was like ‘who me, who am I to get this right now?’ So I am still shocked,” she told The Gleaner team.

In a recent Gleaner article published, among the newly commissioned JPs in St James, 60 per cent were young people.

With youth showing an interest in applying, McKenzie voiced words of encouragement and advised that they should work on their character development.

“Make sure you are genuine; you love service, people and want the best for your country. That should be the hallmark and main reason why you should go into a portfolio like this. If you are not ready and do not think you can uphold the laws and constitution of our country then don’t apply,” she said.

