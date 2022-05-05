AK-47 rifle and shotgun seized in Westmoreland, four arrested

An AK-47 rifle and a shotgun were seized by the police in Westmoreland on Wednesday.

Four men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The recovery was made during an operation on Stella Lane, Wharf Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

The police report that about 9:45 a.m., cops searched a premises that was occupied by the four men and the weapons were found.

The men were taken into custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.