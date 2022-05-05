Another clash between West Kingston residents and soldiers

There was another confrontation between residents and soldiers on Charles Street in Western Kingston this afternoon.

Two women, a mother and daughter, were taken into custody by the police.

There is a heavy security presence now at the location.

Over the last two days, there has been intense confrontation between the military and residents.

Today a pregnant woman and a soldier had an altercation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman is now hospitalised.

This led to the unrest and further confrontation, which resulted in additional security personnel being summoned to the location.

The JDF said they are investigating the incident that occurred yesterday.

More information to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.