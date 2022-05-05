Bartlett calls for full debate on tourism recovery challenges

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has called for a full debate at the United Nations and relevant agencies on the challenges to tourism recovery arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bartlett said the discussion should focus on resilience-building through funding for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) that are highly tourism-dependent but weakly resourced.

He noted that the issue of supply chain disruptions in terms of goods and services as well as human capital, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the prospects of an equitable recovery challenging.

Bartlett was delivering his keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly Roundtable on Wednesday under the theme “For People: Leaving No One Behind Through Inclusive Tourism”.

It was part of the general assembly's high-level thematic debate on “Putting Sustainable and Resilient Tourism at the Heart of an Inclusive Recovery” held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The debate was organised in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

