Corporate Hands | LASCO equips women with skills

LASCO Corporate Communications Manager Danielle Cunningham (right) presents Debbie Bascoe, new graduate of the SWIFT E-Skills programme, with her Certificate of Completion during a graduation ceremony on April 19. LASCO Chin Foundation CEO Professor Rosalea Hamilton shares in the moment. The LASCO Chin Foundation is collaborating with partners to ramp up efforts to equip mainly Caribbean women with the skills needed to effectively respond to COVID-related business challenges. The Foundation recently celebrated the matriculation of its first cohort of trainees under its ‘Swift E-Skills’ Training Programme, launched in January of this year. The collaborative pilot project was part of a Caribbean initiative simultaneously coordinated in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago by the LASCO Chin Foundation in collaboration with the Institute of Law & Economics, Bridge Foundation, Trees that Feed Foundation, Environmental Health Foundation, and Operation Save Jamaica.