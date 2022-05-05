Thu | May 5, 2022

Corporate Hands | NCB staff member reads to children

Published:Thursday | May 5, 2022 | 12:10 AM
National Commercial Bank Head of Group Client Experience Sharon Williams reads to students of Mona Heights Primary, the adopted school assigned to the Matilda’s Corner branch.
Contributed
National Commercial Bank Head of Group Client Experience Sharon Williams reads to students of Mona Heights Primary, the adopted school assigned to the Matilda’s Corner branch.