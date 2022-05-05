Deborah N.O.W. kicks off ministries’ empowerment confab in August Town

Set for Saturday, May 7, the Deborah N.O.W conference will change the atmosphere in the volatile August Town community.

The event, which doubles as a brunch, promises to be an exciting and spiritually moving experience, as it reinforces the value and relevance of the Christian community supporting the Jamaican society in the battle against negative forces affecting families and especially our women.

To date, the conference has over 1,000 slated to attend.

With a strong focus on women and now men, the faith-based motivational seminar creates a healthy space for participants to share issues and access support. It is a haven for ideas to contend and solutions met.

Each year, as part of a mission to empower conference attendees, the event features renowned speakers to motivate and inspire.

Now in its tenth year, the conference, to be held at The Escarpment Road New Testament Church of God in August Town, is being hosted under the theme: Jubilee a time to celebrate the last ten years of God’s faithfulness.

The discussions will focus on fostering new social entrepreneurial bonds.

Deborah N.O.W., with its acronym of urgency, is rooted in the mission of ‘nurturing our women’. It anchors its goals to the biblical principles of Book of Judges chapter 5 vs 6-7, which is the story of the extraordinary wise female judge Deborah, who helped her nation to win significant victories.

This ministry was founded by Susan Gordon-Kinnane in 2012. It is a non-profit Christian organisation seeking to nurture and support women who face dire circumstances, while also highlighting the resilience of many who have overcome hardships.

“What we have done is let women know that they are not alone with the challenges they face; that there are others who are facing similar circumstances and there are those of us who want to give our support. No one should feel ashamed by what they are experiencing or what they have been through,” said Benita Aiken, committee executive, Deborah N.O.W. Ministries.

The conference is free of cost to attendees.

Aiken urges church leaders from all denominations to encourage their members to attend the event, which is expected to speak to key issues affecting Jamaica, while connecting on a deeper, spiritual and holistic level, leaning on the power of testimonies about the work of the Lord.

“Every year people leave the conference empowered and inspired to make changes in their lives based on the testimonies that they are exposed to. We expect this year we will be even more fulfilling,” Aiken said.