Government provides buses to transport Portland students

The Ministry of Education is providing four buses to assist students in Portland, particularly those attending Happy Grove High School, who are experiencing challenges as a result of the work under way on the Portland to St Thomas leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, told JIS News that a decision was made to engage the buses to get students to school until things get back to normal.

The objective is to ensure that the education of the students can continue smoothly.

“It is exam time and our students need to be in school. We had to jump in to provide a solution, to engage bus operators to take our children to and from school so that they remain engaged with their education,” Williams noted.

He said she is grateful that the operators have come on board, noting that they are providing a “significant” service.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are showing them [students] the care and concern that we have for them and their education. We hope the road will be completed shortly, and in the meantime, we are asking patience from our students, our parents, and from all the communities,” she said.

The highway project involves the rehabilitation of approximately 110 kilometres of roadway between Harbour View in St. Andrew and Port Antonio in Portland and the 26-kilometre thoroughfare from Morant Bay to Cedar Valley in St Thomas.

It also entails the construction of the May Pen to Williamsfield segment of Highway 2000.

The project seeks to improve the alignment and capacity of the existing southern coastal main arterial road so that it will be safe and efficient.

It is in keeping with the government's strategic plan for unlocking growth prospects, increasing commerce and spurring development.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.