JDF probing Denham Town altercation involving soliders

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has launched a probe into the altercation involving soldiers and residents in Denham Town, Kingston on Wednesday.

The incident was caught on camera, which has gone viral.

At one point, a soldier was seen beating a man with his rifle.

Residents have accused the soldiers of using excessive force.

As part of the probe, the army says it is committed to ensuring that appropriate actions will be taken as deemed necessary.

The JDF is urging residents of communities within which the security forces are required to operate to cooperate with its personnel as they seek to ensure the safety and security of residents within these spaces.

Denham Town is one of several areas under a Zone of Special Operations.

The JDF says it is committed to working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in re-evaluating how the challenges in the community may be better managed.

Do you have information on this incident?

Call: JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.

