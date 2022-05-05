Kingston woman in rental scam pleads guilty

A Kingston woman who defrauded another in a house rental scam was yesterday found guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Shaune-Kay Rainford, 34, was charged with conspiracy to defraud, receiving stolen property and making available data for the commission of an offence.

She was charged by the police's Fraud Squad on April 11.

The facts of the case are that on December 31 last year, the complainant, 28-year-old paralegal Shantel Spike, saw a website advertising a two-bedroom house for rent on Waterloo Road in St Andrew for $55,000.

Spike called the number and a male voice instructed her to wire the money to a bank account.

She was informed that she could view the premises later that day but the time was later changed to January 3.

Spike contacted the gentleman listed on the website on January 3 but when she got no response, she visited the premises.

She discovered then that the house was being rented for more money on a different website.

She reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.

Rainford, who admitted to giving her bank account to someone for use, was ordered by the court to make restitution.

She only had $20,000 yesterday, which was paid to the complainant.

She is to return to court on June 1 with the balance.

Spike is making a special plea to people who are fleeced by scammers to report the matter to the police and attend court.

She is also commending the Fraud Squad for dealing expeditiously with the investigation in her case.

“I was surprised yesterday to see how many cases similar to mine had to be put off because the complainants did not turn up,” she said.

- Barbara Gayle

