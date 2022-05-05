Licensed firearm holders should not be public knowledge, say Parliament committee members

Members of a joint select committee reviewing the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act 2022, today shot down a recommendation for the Firearm Licensing Authority to make accessible to the public the names of licensed firearm holders in their communities.

A submission by one Oshane Wright said the “public, upon request in writing, should be given access to the list of persons in their immediate surroundings who are licenced firearm holders”.

Responding to the request, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, cautioned that persons may be targeted for their firearms if the information is revealed to the public.

The legal and constitutional affairs minister said she would not give the green light to disclose the names of licensed firearm holders.

“We have too many examples of persons being targeted for the stealing of their firearms,” she noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Committee chairman Dr Horace Chang was blunt, saying the proposal could not be supported by Parliament.

In a terse comment, Senator Donna Scott Mottley said there was no merit in the proposal. “I dismiss it like that because it poses a danger to people rather than enhancing the security of the public” she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.