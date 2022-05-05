Man charged in connection with multi-million dollar seizure in St James

The 46-year-old businessman who was arrested in connection with a multi-million dollar drug seizure in western Jamaica on Tuesday, April 26 has been formally charged.

He is 43-year-old Oral Johnson of Garden district, Westmoreland.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Johnson was charged on Wednesday with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

He was charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being arranged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reports are that about 7:30 am on April 26, a Toyota motorcar was intercepted by the police in Coral Gardens, St. James and was searched. During the search, approximately 11 kilograms of cocaine was found.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately US$550,000.

Hours later, about 11:30 am, investigators, acting on information, went to a house in the same area and during a search, monies totalling US$3.8 million and CA$30,000 were seized.

Investigations continue in the case.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.