Salesman accused of $1.4 million robbery freed

A Kingston salesman accused of robbing a bearer at gunpoint of approximately $1.4 million worth of high-end cell phones last April was acquitted when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court yesterday.

Kemar Lee and three alleged accomplices reportedly robbed the complaint of seven iPhones.

Lee was, however, found not guilty of illegal possession of a firearm, robbery with aggravation and assault charges by Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick.

Allegations are that on April 7, 2021, the bearer went to Waterhouse in St Andrew to carry out a delivery when he was held up and robbed by Lee and three other persons including a woman.

He reported the matter and Lee was arrested and charged.

However, during the trial, attorney-at-law Shamar Hanson, who represented the Lee, challenged the witness' identification of his client.

He also argued that there were credibility issues in relation to the prosecution's witnesses.

The judge, in the end, also found that there were serious issues with the main witness' testimony and identification and as result found Lee not guilty.

