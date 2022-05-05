Soldier among three in custody after shootout with police
Three men, including a soldier, were taken into custody earlier today after members of the security forces reportedly repelled an attack by armed thugs in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
Two firearms and a police ballistic vest were also seized, the police have confirmed.
Superintendent Howard Chambers, commanding officer for the St Catherine North Police, said a team was about to commence cordon and search operations along Johns Road when they came under gunfire from a group of men.
The fire was returned and the men ran in different directions, Chambers said.
However, three of them were held, including the soldier and a man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men are to be interviewed by investigators, Chambers said.
