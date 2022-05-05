Woman to be charged for cocaine

Gareth Davis Snr/Gleaner Writer

Norwich, Portland

Investigators have revealed that preliminary tests conducted on a quantity of white powdery substance found at a location at Norwich district in Portland on April 30 is in fact cocaine.

The drug, which weighed approximately two kilograms and has a street value of about $15 million, was found during a targeted raid by the Portland police in collaboration with the Area 2 narcotics police.

A woman was taken into custody following the seizure of the substance.

“So far we have done the pretesting of the substance and it is confirmed that it in fact is cocaine. The female, which is in custody, will be charged shortly and will be taken to court to answer to the charge of possession of cocaine,” said commanding officer for the Portland police division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin.

