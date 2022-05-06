35-yo bearer charged with illegal possession of firearm

The Constant Spring Police have charged a 35-year-old bearer who reportedly threatened a teenager with a gun on Harabin Lane, St. Andrew, in March.

Dwayne Carter, otherwise called 'Banks', of Morgan Lane, Kingston 8, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

The police say about 8:30 p.m. on March 1, a group of boys were along the roadway when Carter approached them and pointed a firearm at one of them.

A report was made to the police and Carter was arrested and charged.

A police statement this evening did not say when he was charged by it said a court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.