Elderly man dies in St James house fire

An elderly man was killed in a fire at his house in Mount Carey, St James early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 85-year-old Fredrick Innerarity.

Residents reported that flames were seen coming from his house around 3:00 am. and calls were made to the fire department.

The one-bedroom house was destroyed.

The remains of the senior citizens were found during cooling down operations by firefighters.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Shopkeeper Marlon Dennis described the deceased as a good man.

"He was like a mentor to the youths in the community. We could always reason with him," Dennis told The Gleaner.

"When I got the call, by the time we got to the house, everything did done burn down already," he added.

The death of the former labourer has left the community in shock.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

- Ashley Anguin

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.