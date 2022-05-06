Four women awarded by Rotary Club of New Kingston

Four powerful Jamaican women were awarded on Friday by the Rotary Club of New Kingston for their stalwart contribution towards the development, growth and sustainability of Jamaica over the years.

They are: Audrey Tugwell-Henry, president and chief executive officer, Scotia Group Jamaica, and senior vice-president, Caribbean North and Central; Allison Peart, managing director, A Peart Advisory Services Limited; Pamela Monroe Ellis, auditor general of Jamaica; and Novelette Grant, retired deputy commissioner of police.

Tugwell-Henry and Peart both received the Gary Grant Awards, Monroe Ellis received the Victor Rhone Ethics Award, and Grant received the Rose-Marie Gibbs Transformational Award.

Each awardee expressed their gratitude towards being recognised. Here’s what they each had to say.

DECADES OF SERVICE

“I’m very pleased to be recognised in the presence of very strong, formidable, successful women and I’d like to recognise my fellow nominees, and that has made the award even more special. For me, it has been over three decades of service. Banking is a very noble profession. We have gone through the high and lows of the Jamaican economy, and we stand resolute and willing to continue to provide support. It is always a joy when we can step back and look at the impact we have had on individuals, companies and communities. We continue to serve with a focus on building a better Jamaica – to build a Jamaica that we’re all pleased to raise our families, our children, and build a legacy for the next generation.”

– Audrey Tugwell-Henry, Gary Grant Award

I HAVE MORE TO DO

“It’s so amazing to stand here with these women. When I stood there, I got a little nervous, but I have to say ‘thank you’… I have a lot more to do when I hear of the accomplishments of these amazing women.”

– Allison Peart, Gary Grant Award

TRULY THANKFUL

“Proverbs 22:5 says ‘By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches, life and honour’. I wouldn’t dare stand before you this morning and to say that I can take full accomplishment for all that you have recognised me for. Simply put, ‘The Lord gave me a cup’ and He filled me with a spirit to carry on, and He provided me with support by way of the dedicated members of the Auditor General’s Department, as well as people of influence in my life, so as I accept this recognition this morning. I wish to say thank you on behalf of myself and my co-workers for recognising the work of the department. I’m truly thankful.”

– Pamela Monroe Ellis

PHENOMENAL WOMEN

“I’m truly honoured. I want to thank you also for putting me in a class with three phenomenal women. The people in here for whom the awards are given were never passive bystanders. They were very active and that is why we hold them up as role models, and I thank you very much for reminding those of us who knew them and those who didn’t know about them, about their work, their worth and their conduct. My fellow awardees, it has been my pleasure and my privilege to be associated with you. Thank you very much, Rotary Club of New Kingston. I’m truly honoured.”

– Novelette Grant

