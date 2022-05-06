Groundsman murdered in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the shooting death of Ricardo Crossley along Babylon Lane in Seaforth last night.

The police report that about 10:40 pm, residents heard explosions and raised an alert.

On the arrival of the police, the 31-year-old groundsman, who is from Blacksmith Lane in Seaforth, was found on a roadway with gunshot wounds to the head.

The body was removed from the scene.

