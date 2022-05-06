JPs show different levels of compliance in submitting annual report

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE REQUIREMENT for all justices of the peace (JPs) to submit an annual report to their respective custodes has seen some amount of delinquency islandwide, with the level of submission of these annual reports differing from parish to parish.

The requirement is clearly outlined in the Justice of the Peace Act, 2018, Section 7, Subsection 2d: “All justices shall, in respect of each calendar year, submit to the custos a report completed in the form set out in the Second Schedule, by the 31st day of January of the next calendar year.”

Since the introduction of the act, the number of annual reports submitted in the different parishes have shown vast differences from one parish to the next, from a low of around 40 per cent of the total number of JPs in a parish to as high as 100 per cent.

Checks made by The Gleaner across western Jamaica revealed that Trelawny is the only parish in the region with 100 compliance, while Westmoreland has seen about 85 per cent, St James 55-60 per cent and Hanover 60 per cent. The parishes with their less than 100 per cent compliance all state that annual reports continue to come in daily, despite the fact that the January deadline has passed.

PENALTIES

The importance of submission of annual reports by JPs is continually emphasised by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, along with the formation of a justice of the peace organisation in each parish. All four custodes in western Jamaica have described the annual reports as very important and essential, all stating that it helps in managing the portfolio of JPs within their respective parishes.

The JP Act of 2018 also outlines penalties that can be administered against individuals who fail to submit their reports, in Section 7, Subsection 4a and 4b, with the issue of revocation of the JPs’ appointment to office, outlined as a possible end product of the situation.

Custos of Hanover Dr David Stair told The Gleaner that he has issued reminders to all the JPs in his parish who have not yet submitted their reports, giving them enough time to abide by the requirements.

“Usually you notify them (JPs) about the requirements, you want to give everyone a fair chance, you do not want to have to act and they claim they never knew about the requirements,” Stair stated.

He argued that most of the delinquent JPs in Hanover are mainly those who have been serving for some time.

“The newer ones and the younger ones are more cooperative and they are the ones doing most of the work nowadays,” he said.

Stair said that he will continue to reach out to those who have not yet complied with a view to assist them in meeting the requirements under the law.

Custos of Trelawny Hugh Gentles told The Gleaner that he does not have any problem regarding the submission of annual reports, as 100 per cent of the 240 JPs in the parish are compliant.

“I will tell you this, Trelawny is the only parish that has gotten 100 per cent of its reports. Every single active JP in the parish has submitted a report, the closest parish to us is Manchester I think, in terms of numbers submitted. But I am very proud of my JPs and their compliance level,” he stated.

COMMUNICATION

Hartley Perrin, custos of Westmoreland, while pointing out that Westmoreland has 85 per cent compliance and climbing from its over 430 JPs, noted that it all boils down to a matter of communication to get compliance.

“I really welcome the idea of having the reports, because now it opens the door to a lot of possibilities, which also forces us (custodes) to find all their JPs and have knowledge of their personal situation and condition,” Perrin stated.

He was emphatic that he sincerely hopes that no situation will lead to a withdrawal of appointment, noting that “my own philosophy is that more flies are caught with honey than with vinegar”.

Meanwhile, Custos of St James Conrad Pitkin told The Gleaner that of his over 900 JPs, about 55-60 per cent are compliant and the figure continues to change as reports continue to come in to him.

He, too, expressed the view that the reports will serve a worthwhile purpose, as they will help in the management of the numbers and persons involved, noting that a lot of relevant information is captured on the prescribed report form.

