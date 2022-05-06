Man accused of stealing dies after attack by Mandeville mob
A man who was accused of theft and was attacked by an angry mob today in Mandeville, Manchester, has died.
The deceased has been identified as Chieften Campbell of a Victoria Town address in south Manchester
According to police reports, at approximately 2 p.m., officers were on foot patrol along Manchester Road when they came upon a crowd that converged around a man.
The man, who the police say appeared to have a bloody nose, was being accused of stealing money from a man some time ago.
The police subsequently took control of Campbell who reportedly said he was diabetic.
Campbell was transported to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he later died.
- Tamara Bailey
