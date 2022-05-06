Fri | May 6, 2022

Man accused of stealing dies after attack by Mandeville mob

Published:Friday | May 6, 2022 | 7:38 PM

A man who was accused of theft and was attacked by an angry mob today in Mandeville, Manchester, has died. 

The deceased has been identified as Chieften Campbell of a Victoria Town address in south Manchester 

According to police reports, at approximately 2 p.m., officers were on foot patrol along Manchester Road when they came upon a crowd that converged around a man. 

The man, who the police say appeared to have a bloody nose, was being accused of stealing money from a man some time ago. 

The police subsequently took control of Campbell who reportedly said he was diabetic. 

Campbell was transported to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he later died.

- Tamara Bailey

