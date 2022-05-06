Motorists being diverted to new alignment along Kent Avenue in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that road users traversing Kent Avenue, between the Ironshore main road and the Whitehouse community, in St James will be diverted onto a newly created alignment.

The change took effect today.

The roadway has been realigned to facilitate the expansion of the runway at the Sangster International Airport.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the NWA and MBJ Airports Limited are now in the final stages of completion of the realignment works.

In the meantime, the NWA is advising that motorists may experience delays as they traverse the section of roadway leading from the Westgate Shopping Centre to the Portobello community in St James.

This is a result of ongoing works to rehabilitate the targeted section of the corridor.

