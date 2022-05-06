NCU to continue virtual classes in new academic year
The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) is reporting that teaching and learning at the institution will continue to be held virtually in the next academic year, commencing September.
However, face-to-face instructions will be provided on a phased basis to students who are pursuing courses with a clinical component or physical contact requirements.
These include courses in health-related programmes such as nursing, dental hygiene, and medical technology, among others.
NCU suspended face-to-face instructions amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
