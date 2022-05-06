Security guard charged for bank explosion in Portland

Thirty-one-year-old security guard Calvin Hill has been charged in connection with the ATM exposition at the Scotiabank in Port Antonio, Portland last month.

Hill, who remains in hospital under police guard, was charged on Thursday with arson, counting house breaking, and creating public mischief.

In law, a bank is deemed a counting house and that's why the charge was laid.

“The value of damage to the building is still being assessed while the quantity of cash stolen is still been audited by the bank and Beryllium Security Company Limited,” said commanding officer for the Portland Police division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin.

It is reported that about 4:10 am on April 23, a loud explosion was heard coming from the direction of the bank.

It was later discovered that the bank's two ATMs were destroyed during the fiery blast, which also shattered glass windows and doors at the financial institution, which also damaged the interior of the bank.

Hill was later found at the rear of the bank lying in an incinerator with what appeared to be a broken leg and was bleeding profusely.

He was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

- Gareth Davis Snr

