Teacher in St Ann arrested on allegations of sexual misconduct

A male teacher at a prominent high school in St Ann has been taken into custody on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student.

It is being alleged that the teacher made sexual contact with a grade 10 male student.

The police have confirmed the incident.

Reports are that the police went to the school on Thursday and took the teacher into custody.

