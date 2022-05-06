ZOSO will not be discontinued in Denham Town, PM says

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the security forces will not surrender the Denham Town community in western Kingston to criminals, amid an increase in confrontations between members of the security forces and residents in recent weeks.

“Let me make it clear to whichever intelligence is operating behind criminality that the Government of Jamaica will not pull down the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Denham Town to give space to criminals,” Holness asserted during the handover of a social housing unit in August Town, St Andrew, today.

“So, if there is anyone who is deliberately trying to plan, coordinate, stoke [confrontations] that will not work. We're not going to allow criminals to dictate our security response.”

His comments come against the backdrop of two widely-circulated videos on social media that show Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers assigned to the ZOSO within the community in apparent standoffs with residents.

Human rights lobby group, Jamaicans For Justice, today said it was "deeply troubled" by incidents in Denham Town.

In one instance, a man and woman seen in a tussle with soldier being later detained. In a second video, a woman, who is said to be pregnant was captured confronting a soldier before being pushed and kicked at another JDF member.

The Prime Minister said the security forces have had challenges with Denham Town for a long time but he would not discontinue the use of ZOSO in the community.

“It is really sad what is happening there. It is obvious that there are attempts to challenge the security forces and the security forces in their response and in their conduct sometimes would have gone over and beyond what is expected of them in the use of force on our citizens," Holness said, adding that he is slated to visit the community within the coming weeks.

At the same time, he insisted that the Government would never empower the security forces to abuse citizens.

“I think everyone who wears a uniform and is under oath to serve and protect must understand that directive of the Government… . Citizens also have a duty and a responsibility and too often we have seen where police officers and military personnel as well are conducting their lawful duties and there have been high levels of unreasonable resistance [and] unnecessary confrontation which leads to conflict,” said the prime minister.

He added: "It means that the Government must take a long-term approach to it, which is what the Zones of Special Operations are. They're a long-term peace intervention. That we're not seeing the peace coming through as we would like in Denham Town is not an excuse to withdraw but to intensify our intention to put in place the necessary leadership and resources to give that safety, security and peace guaranteed to those Jamaican citizens who reside in Denham Town."

Tensions have been running high in Denham Town since the controversial shooting of 32-year-old Horaine Glenn by a JDF member on April 16.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is investigating the incidents.

